Chunky Panday clarifies Ananya Panday’s take on nepotism

Chunky Panday took to town for his daughter. He attempted to clarify her stance on Koffee with Karan being a ‘barometer of success’.

After Ananya Panday’s take on nepotism landed her in the midst of a controversy, her father, Chunky Panday came to her rescue, explaining her point of view.

According to a report by IANS, Chunky was quoted as saying, “She didn’t say anything derogatory. What she meant to say on nepotism was if my father had to recommend someone, he’d recommend himself first. And it would be wrong to say she is an actor as her father is one, for then she wouldn’t have come up with anything exceptional. Whatever she has achieved is on her own talent.”

Adding his own argument to the nepotism debate, Chunky added, “You just can’t pick up the phone and recommend someone. And one isn’t going to spend ₹20-30 crore on someone else’s child to make a film.”

He believes that chat shows feature only the best within the entire industry, however, “One shouldn’t consider this as a barometer to one’s success. The only barometer for an actor is the movie he or she gets to work on.”

Speaking upon the fact that his daughter is constantly on the receiving end of trolling, Chunky stated, “When she called me Tony Stark in one of her posts, she was trolled. She and I are both Tony Stark fans and she tells me ‘Dad, you look like Tony Stark’.”

“I too made a joke of it and sent her a message saying ‘Ananya stop name dropping me’ because every time she takes my name, she gets into trouble,” he added.

The star concluded by saying, “My daughter is still very young and she might have made a few mistakes, but she’ll have time to correct them. She was disturbed by the controversy about her college admission, so she started the ‘So Positive’ initiative.”

“I tell her to take these as compliments. Be happy you’re important to be talked about. As long as you know how you got a movie, no matter whoever tells you what, you know whatever people are shouting isn’t true.”