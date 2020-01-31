Billie Eilish slams impersonators in the most savage way

Billie Eilish recently won the internet when she showed the world that she is no pushover. The singer set the record straight to those looking to ruin her name. She took to Instagram story, and called out those sullying her name.

Billie has been recently receiving hate over her alleged rude behaviour towards her fans. However, it turns out that it likely wasn’t her. Multiple people have been taking on her persona, pretending to be her on social media platforms for the purpose of amassing YouTube views.

However, the moment Billie Eilish found out about these sneaky tricks, she put her foot down in retaliation. The 18-year-old has been pleading with her fans to cut out the antics. Not only because she considers it rude, but extremely dangerous.

The star took to her Instagram story to speak to her followers. She wrote, "Please stop doing this s--t. It is not safe for you and it is mean to people who don't know any better... you make me look bad."

Check out her post below

In order to prove her point, the singer shared a number of screenshots of fake videos captioned with titles like, "Turned My Girl Into Billie Eilish—Got Mobbed/Shut Down Mall."



Her response seems to be aimed at the latest YouTube impersonator who is being “disrespectful” towards her.

She stated, "Also soooo disrespectful that you'd go out pretending to be me wearing this," the caption included a picture of the socks.

Ever since the public shut up call was given, the creator of the video, Jordan Matter has removed the footage from their channel, as well as other related content.

The photographer also released a statement on Instagram, explaining, "Hello everyone. You've been commenting on the video shoot I did yesterday, and I'd like to respond. I gathered a crowd and had Billie do a huge cheer flip and then revealed it's not Billie. I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting Billie.”

He went on to say, ”I've never done a celebrity impersonation video before, but they're pretty common so I thought it would be fun. I felt it was completely harmless since at no time in the video are we pretending to actually be Bille. Obviously I was mistaken."