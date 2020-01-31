Deepika Padukone bashes those purposefully lowering 'Chhapaak's' IMDb rating

Deepika Padukone has recently been at the receiving end of a lot of backlash at the hands of protesters who called for a boycott for her film, Chhapaak before opening day. However, the star seems totally unfazed.



The crusade against Chhapaak stirred up after Deepika stood amidst a hoard of students during the JNU protests.

A fan shared a video of Deepika, during one of her promotional campaigns, setting the record straight. The star gave a clear message to her detractors, stating, "Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi (They have changed my IMDb rating, not my mind).”

The movie has been termed to have ‘bombed’ on a number of review websites, through multiple accounts. After the 1-star-rating on IMDb, Chhapaak’s rating was left standing at a measly 4.6 stars.

Film critics however, seemed to have been impressed by Deepika’s acting in Chhapaak.

After crunching up the numbers, although Chhapaak did not perform as well as anticipated, it was not dubbed a losing venture by trade analyst Girish Johar who stated, “Yes from all the rights, it seems that Chhapaak actually is not a losing venture. Also, since Deepika herself produced the film, her acting fee charged for this film will not be considerable. This, I feel, is one of those passion projects that actors like to do.”

He believes, “It appeals to a very limited audience and that audience watched the film. It is not an entertaining film. It has been seen by those for whom it was made and they have also responded to the film.”

Check out the video below



