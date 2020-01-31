Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to collaborate in Zoya Akhtar’s next?

Speculations are rife that Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, who were not on good terms in the past, will next be seen together in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s next.



The fans of Katrina and Alia are eager to see the beauties together and on Thursday, speculations turned rife about their collaboration when they were spotted at Zoya’s residence and chilling together.

The Sooryavanshi actor and Gully Boy star arrived in the same car and were seen involved in a casual conversation.

Katrina and Alia, who were reportedly not on good terms after the latter started dating Katrina’s former beau Ranbir Kapoor, now share a strong bond and became close friends and recently they were spotted together at parties.

Katrina and Ranbir had dated for six years since 2009 and called it quits sometime between 2015 and 2016.

Recently, Katrina also turned into a fitness trainer for Alia Bhatt at the gym.

In a throwback video Katrina could be seen instructing Alia Bhatt and giving her weight training. The video emerges from a time when the two friends worked out together at the same gym.

The Bharat star could also be seen making the Raazi actor workout —from lifting weights to doing sit-ups.

On the other hand, Alia is seen following the instructions religiously.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will hit the cinemas on March 27.