Saif Ali Khan believes we don’t really need 'validation, appreciation from an outside culture'

Saif Ali Khan recently revealed his thoughts on Bollywood and the international market during an interview.



He believes that India has no need to cater to international audiences for the sole purpose of thriving. However, he does admit that this might turn out to be a bad thing.

For many international markets, from China to South Korea, all of them do end up amassing an international audience. A prime example of which would be the movie Parasite which topped box office charts and received awards on a number of international platforms.

Bollywood has always remained on the fringes of globalization, with measly dubbed versions or subbed captions for international consumers, at the very best.

Speaking to AFP in Mumbai, Saif revealed, “The thing about our culture... is that we don’t really need verification, validation, appreciation from an outside culture.”

He added, “There are so many of us that if we just keep each other happy then we don’t financially need anything.”

However, he did add that this is an insular approach, and while it might not harm Bollywood, it could be a dangerous thing for the development of the industry at large.

He was quoted as saying, “Cinema is about people meeting, comparing, collaborating because the human condition is quite similar. But if we isolate ourselves... I think we will lose out on something because we will keep catering just to ourselves,” he said.