Kareena Kapoor reveals what she will do if Taimur Ali Khan brings home a girl

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of Bollywood's most popular mothers due to the way her son wins the heart of fans all around the world. He often ends up finding his way into all interviews one way or another.



Recently Kareena left fans in fits of laughter at her response to a hypothetical situation revolving around her son, during an episode of her radio show, What Women Want, with guest, Taapsee Pannu.

The two women discussed a number of issues plaguing India, from women’s safety to female empowerment and fear. During the segment, Taapsee was given a number of scenarios and was asked to dub each one, ‘safe’ or ‘unsafe’.

When presented with the possibility of her child bringing home a girlfriend, Taapsee turned the tables around on Kareena.

“You can tell me that. How would you feel?” Taapsee asked the star. Citing how far away she is from having this happen, “When I will get married, when I will have a son, when he will have a girlfriend… I think you are still closer to that time, so you can help me know,” she added.

Kareena initially tried her best to dodge the question, however, she ended up caving in and answering, “Nahi yaar, (No dude) I don’t know. But I am that type. I’m a Punjabi mother.”

When Taapsee asked her if she would welcome the girl home with parathas, Kareena promptly replied by saying, “Nahi, bohot unsafe hai! I will be like, mat aao yahaan pe (No, it’s very unsafe! I will be like, don’t come here).”

Kareena’s doting nature towards her son is easily visible. During a previous interview with PTI, she spoke about her nature around her son, revealing, “Taimur loves his time with his mother. I spoil him with the warmth and the cuddles.”