Thu Jan 30, 2020
Web Desk
January 31, 2020

Kunal Kamra banned by Indian airlines for jeering at journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 31, 2020

Comedian Kunal Kamra has been banned by Indian airlines as he had heckled  Arnab Goswami - a journalist - on board a Mumbai-Lucknow Indigo flight. 

On Tuesday, Kunal Kamra  tweeted a video showing him heckling a media personality on board. Hours later, Indigo banned Kamra from travelling on any of its flights for the next six months, while national airline Air India suspended the actor  from its flights "until further notice".

Kamra's post took the internet by storm, drawing applause from a section of his followers and criticism from many others.

Goswami, in the  video, can be seen sitting with earphones when the comedian called the journalist a "coward" and a "nationalist". Kamra shared a statement on Twitter detailing his reasons to accost the TV anchor.

Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, on social media, described Kamra’s act as "non-violent satyagraha" against a news anchor known for "violent diatribes" on his channel.

Shashi Tharoor -  Congress parliamentarian - said Kamra had given Goswami a "taste of his own medicine".


