Miley Cyrus to show her funeral in upcoming music video

Miley Cyrus is all set to drop her new music video anytime soon, and her father - Billy Ray - is more excited than anybody else, as he is an ultimate fan of his daughter.

The singer had teased new music on Instagram earlier this month, saying: "New Hair. New Year. NEW MUSIC!." But this time, her father - who's also a singer - has opened up about her next material.

In conversation with a US magazine, Billy Ray Cyrus revealed: "It's gonna kiss some ass." He added that Miley's an upcoming track has a music video in which she would show her own funeral.

Billy Ray, who lives in millions of hearts for his music, won two Grammy awards (his first ever!) for the 2019's colossal hit "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X. He dedicated his wins to the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

