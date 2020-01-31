close
Thu Jan 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 31, 2020

Miley Cyrus to show her funeral in upcoming music video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 31, 2020

Miley Cyrus is all set to drop her  new music video anytime soon, and her father - Billy Ray - is more excited than anybody else, as he is an ultimate fan of his daughter.

The singer had teased new music on Instagram earlier this month, saying: "New Hair. New Year. NEW MUSIC!." But this time, her father - who's also a singer - has  opened up about her next material. 

In conversation with a US magazine, Billy Ray Cyrus revealed: "It's gonna kiss some ass." He added that Miley's an upcoming track has a music video in which she would show her own funeral. 

Billy Ray, who lives in millions  of hearts  for  his music, won two Grammy awards (his first ever!) for the 2019's colossal hit "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X. He  dedicated his wins to the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Latest News

More From Entertainment