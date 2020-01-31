Jennifer Lopez, Shakira will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant in Super Bowl halftime show

NEW YORK: The Super Bowl LIV halftime show will have some special moments for the audience as it will pay homage to Kobe Bryant.



The show will entertain the music lovers with more songs, more dancers on stage than ever, and a tribute to the legendary basketball player this Sunday.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Thursday, during a press conference in Miami, discussed some of what they have planned for Sunday's 12-minute performance.

American superstar, Lopez, said there will be a "heartfelt" moment when someone asked whether she would be honoring Bryant, who died last Sunday in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year old daughter in Calabasas, California.



The music sensation, Shakira, said: "We'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country." The singer adds: "I'm sure he'd be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day."