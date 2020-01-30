Shots fired at anti-CAA protest in the New Delhi; one injured

A student was shot after a man opened fire in broad daylight at a protest against a controversial citizenship law near New Delhi’s Jamia Millia University on Thursday.

The man was seen walking backwards as he pointed his gun at protesters. Witnesses said dozens of policemen in riot gear were seen behind him, but none of them tried to stop the shooter.

According to media reports, the police, which was present in large numbers, reacted only after he fired. The student was reportedly shot in the hand.

A video showed the shooter waving his gun and questioning the protesting students if they really wanted "azadi" (freedom).

"Yeh lo azaadi (here's your freedom)," he could be heard saying to the protesters in the video. A police officer could be seen walking towards him and grabbing him after he fired the shot.

The suspected shooter was later detained, according to police who provided no further information.

Some of the biggest protests have taken place near the Jamia Millia university, which police stormed in December. On Thursday, police had barricaded the road outside the university.

What is CAA?

India passed the new law last year that grants citizenship to religious minorities from neighbouring countries but excludes Muslim immigrants.

The legislation, known as the Citizenship Amendment Act, is an amendment to India’s Citizenship Act 1955. It proposes to grant nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis who arrived in India before 2015 but not Muslims.

Thousands of people—who see the law as anti-Muslim—have taken to the streets in India against the CAA triggering violent unrest. A southern state imposed curbs on public gatherings to preempt further demonstrations.