DG ISPR considers it an honour if Indians are happy over his exit

Pakistan Armed Forces' spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said he considered it an honour if Indians were happy over his exit from the post of DG ISPR.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor was speaking to defence reports on Thursday when he paid tribute to media and Pakistanis on social media who extended their support to the armed forces throughout his tenure.

The DG ISPR reacted to Indian Prime Minister Modi's recent remarks about the Indian army making Pakistan"bite the dust" in around seven to 10 days.

"Indian leadership says it will destroy Pakistan in 7-10 days," he said. "I want to tell them that Pakistan Army will always continue to give you [Indians] their surprises."



The DG ISPR said that no power on earth could defeat a united nation. He said the Indian army couldn't defeat 800,000 people of occupied Kashmir.

"How will you defeat Pakistan, a nation of 210 million people?" he asked.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that Pakistan and India had almost gone to war

The DG ISPR warned India against conducting any misadventure, saying that Pakistan will give an effective response in case of an "imposed war".

"I said it before, 'You will start the war but we will end it'," he said. Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan's civil and military leadership wanted to bring about durable peace in the region.

"The Indian civil and military leadership should also think about peace in the region," he said, calling on the Indian armed forces to halt atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

DG ISPR pays tribute to Gen Bajwa, says new military spokesperson to assume office from Feb 1

The military spokesperson paid tribute to army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying that he spearheaded Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad which continued the success of Operation Sherdil and Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

"The army chief took difficult and important decisions to maintain peace in the country," he said, crediting Gen Bajwa with playing an important role in bringing about religious tolerance and madressah reforms.

He said that Pakistan was proud of its intelligence agencies and paid tribute to the spy agency for maintaining peace in the country and thwarting terrorism.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor spoke about the role of the DG ISPR, saying that he could not deviate from the military's policy.

"A military spokesperson can't say anything against the institute's policy," he said. "As a spokesperson, nothing you say is your personal opinion."

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that the new DG ISPR will assume charge from February 1. He thanked defence reporters, media and Pakistanis who extended their support to the armed forces on social media.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Army announced the posting of its new spokesperson, replacing Major General Asif Ghafoor with Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar as the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Maj Gen Ghafoor’s services were transferred to the 40th Infantry Division (Okara), where he will serve as the general officer commanding (GOC).