Nawaz asked to submit fresh medical reports

The Punjab home department on Tuesday asked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to submit fresh medical reports within three days to the provincial authorities in relation to a bail plea filed by him.

Earlier this month, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid had said that the relief granted to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for medical treatment abroad had expired and he should submit an updated report regarding his health to the provincial authorities.



On December 25, the former premier's legal team had submitted a report to authorities in Pakistan detailing the health of the former premier and asked the court to extend his bail on medical grounds.

"The report does not mention anything new related to the treatment being accorded to Nawaz Sharif," Rashid told reporters subsequently. "We have written to the home department that we cannot give any opinion on the report," she added.

In the letter written to the former premier on Tuesday, the Punjab home department directed Sharif to submit updated medical reports to the department within three days. "Medical reports should be submitted so the concerned officials can check and verify them," the letter read.



"The reports submitted by the former premier earlier have been scrutinized already. A final decision regarding them is yet to be made because the documentation attached with the reports is incomplete," the home department said in the letter written to Sharif.

"We request that the former premier submit the reports again with complete documentation. The personal physician of Sharif has also been notified about the matter via email," the department added, noting that the updated report should include the platelet count of Sharif.

"His [Sharif's] hematological and bio-chemical reports, especially platelet count, have not been provided. The board would like to know his CBC, kidney functions, and bone marrow studies," the home department said, citing a board that examined the Dec 25 report submitted by Sharif.