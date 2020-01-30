close
Thu Jan 30, 2020
Kartik Aaryan spills details about his marriage plans: Does it involve Sara Ali Khan?

Kartik Aaryan spills details about his marriage plans: Does it involve Sara Ali Khan?

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have become the talk of the town with their sizzling chemistry in upcoming starrer Love Aaj Kal, scheduled to hit the cinemas on Valentine’s Day.

While the two actors are on a promotional spree, Mumbai Mirror reported on their marriage plans.

The outlet reportedly said that he has no such plans in the near future as he is engaged in endless in professional commitments.

Responding to this, Sara put him in a weird spot as she jokingly asked him, “You are ready for a relationship but not marriage?”

Kartik also told the show host Aditya Narayan during a game that he cannot stay friends with his ex-girlfriends.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she has no issues with maintaining friendly ties with her exes. 

