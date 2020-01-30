Adnan Sami showcases concern over being treated like a pawn by the Indian government

Adnan Sami recently ended up coming out about his thoughts about how he feels on being used by the Indian government.

According to a report, he believes that he is being used as a pawn by those seeking to attack the Indian government.

According to a report by IANS, Adnan stated, "Frankly speaking, politicians actually don't have anything against me, because I am not a politician. I am a musician. In the morning, they will say bad things about me and in the evening they will sit with a drink and listen to my songs. As a musician, my job is to make people happy with music, and spread love. They are talking against me because they have their own political issues with the government.”

"I end up being a pawn in the whole thing. My name is simply being used because they have their animosity against political counterparts,” he concluded by adding.

The main reason such an issue has boiled to the surface is because, National President of AntarRashtriya Hindu Parishad, Praveen Togadia, believes awarding Sami with an award would be an insult to India because his father previously served in the Pakistani Air Force.

Reacting to the criticism, which ensued after the Padma victory, Sami claimed, "While they are in the middle of this bickering with one another, they should not drag an artist into this. What have I got to do with politics? I am an artist and I have been given this award for excellence in the field I represent, which is music. By doing this, you are insulting the dignity of the prestigious award."

However, he made sure to showcase his gratefulness for receiving such an award. The singer said,” It’s undoubtedly the greatest honor that anyone can ever receive. It is the personification of recognition of your efforts and hard work and the love which my fans and the people have for me, the respect and love the government has for my work. I am most grateful and extremely honored. My entire family is extremely happy and proud."