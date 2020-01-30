Sunny Leonne urges the public to stay cautious amid Coronavirus scare

Sunny Leone has come forth to spread awareness to fans about the safety precautions that should be taken regarding the viral wave of Coronavirus.

The actor and her husband Daniel Webster were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday where the former was seen signaling fans to take no selfies but later she was compelled to take one with a with one assertive fan.

While doing so, Sunny covered her face with a mask while stepping closer to take a picture with the fan.

It appears that the Raagini MMS actor is taking every possible preventive measure to save herself from the deadly virus.

Sunny has also posted a picture of herself alongside husband Daniel where they both had their faces covered with masks as they waited at the airport lounge.

The picture was captioned: “Safe is the new COOL with @dirrty99!! Don’t be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the Coronavirus can’t affect you! Be smart and be safe! #india #coronavirus.”







