Selena Gomez takes fans backstage as she glams up to slay during shoot

Selena Gomez has given her fans a glimpse into what goes on backstage while she gets ready to slay.
The Lose You To Love Me singer posted a BTS photo on her Instagram wherein she can be seen getting glammed up for a shoot.
The photo shows Selena getting dolled up by a professional makeup artist who is probably drawing a winged liner on her eyes.
The songstress can be seen wearing a gorgeous black dress as she sits on the chair ahead of her enthralling performance.
“Wrapped round my finger like a ring,” she captioned the picture.
Earlier, the 27-year-old singer was in the news after she revealed she was emotionally abused by ex boyfriend Justin Bieber.
