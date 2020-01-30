Selena Gomez takes fans backstage as she glams up to slay during shoot

Selena Gomez has given her fans a glimpse into what goes on backstage while she gets ready to slay.



The Lose You To Love Me singer posted a BTS photo on her Instagram wherein she can be seen getting glammed up for a shoot.

The photo shows Selena getting dolled up by a professional makeup artist who is probably drawing a winged liner on her eyes.

The songstress can be seen wearing a gorgeous black dress as she sits on the chair ahead of her enthralling performance.

“Wrapped round my finger like a ring,” she captioned the picture.

