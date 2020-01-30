close
Thu Jan 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
January 30, 2020

Selena Gomez takes fans backstage as she glams up to slay during shoot

World

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 30, 2020
Selena Gomez takes fans backstage as she glams up to slay during shoot

Selena Gomez has given her fans a glimpse into what goes on backstage while she gets ready to slay.

The Lose You To Love Me singer posted a BTS photo on her Instagram wherein she can be seen getting glammed up for a shoot.

The photo shows Selena getting dolled up by a professional makeup artist who is probably drawing a winged liner on her eyes.

The songstress can be seen wearing a gorgeous black dress as she sits on the chair ahead of her enthralling performance.

“Wrapped round my finger like a ring,” she captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram

Wrapped round my finger like a ring

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Earlier, the 27-year-old singer was in the news after she revealed she was emotionally abused by ex boyfriend Justin Bieber. 

Latest News

More From World