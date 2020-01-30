Taapsee Pannu shows how to teach molesters a lesson by sharing personal experience

Taapsee Pannu is known as one of Bollywood's fiercest actors and when someone tries to mess with her, they definitely end up regretting it.



Reported by IANS, the Pink actor unveiled an incident when a man tried to run down his fingers on her back.

The 32-year-old actor was brave enough in her adolescence to twist the finger of the molester the moment she sensed something strange was up.

While talking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on the show What Women Want 2, the Badla actor shared the incident saying: "We used to go to the Gurudwara during Gurpurab and I remember there used to be stalls next to it that served food to people outside. The place used to be crowded in such a way that people would always end up bumping into each other.”

“I had awkward experiences before this incident as well. But this time, I had an intuition that something like this would happen as I am going into that kind of crowd. I was mentally prepared for it until I felt a man trying to touch my backside. That's when I realized that this has happened again,” she added.

The actor further shared how she confronted the molester immediately and made him learn a hard lesson: "This was followed by an instant reaction. I grabbed his finger twisted it and moved fast from that area.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Taapsee would be seen next in her upcoming movie Shabaash Mithu which is based on the story of Indian women’s national cricket team. The movie is set to be released on February 5, 2021.