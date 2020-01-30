Jennifer Aniston is a breath of fresh air in first public outing after reunion with Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston’s public outing in Beverly Hills on Wednesday came as a breath of fresh air after she made headlines for her iconic interaction with ex-husband Brad Pitt at the Screen Actors Guild awards (SAG) 2020.



The Friends starlet was seen sporting a bubblegum pink scarf, with a pair of butterfly shades. She let her signature blonde hair down as she headed out on her way.

Jen’s public appearance came a week later after she ran into her former husband Brad Pitt at the SAG awards backstage.

The actors sent their fans into a tizzy after Jen was seen placing a hand on Brad’s chest as she walked away from him after their talk, while he held her wrist.