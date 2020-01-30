Jennifer Aniston is a breath of fresh air in first public outing after reunion with Brad Pitt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jennifer Aniston’s public outing in Beverly Hills on Wednesday came as a breath of fresh air after she made headlines for her iconic interaction with ex-husband Brad Pitt at the Screen Actors Guild awards (SAG) 2020.
The Friends starlet was seen sporting a bubblegum pink scarf, with a pair of butterfly shades. She let her signature blonde hair down as she headed out on her way.
Jen’s public appearance came a week later after she ran into her former husband Brad Pitt at the SAG awards backstage.
The actors sent their fans into a tizzy after Jen was seen placing a hand on Brad’s chest as she walked away from him after their talk, while he held her wrist.
Jennifer Aniston’s public outing in Beverly Hills on Wednesday came as a breath of fresh air after she made headlines for her iconic interaction with ex-husband Brad Pitt at the Screen Actors Guild awards (SAG) 2020.
The Friends starlet was seen sporting a bubblegum pink scarf, with a pair of butterfly shades. She let her signature blonde hair down as she headed out on her way.
Jen’s public appearance came a week later after she ran into her former husband Brad Pitt at the SAG awards backstage.
The actors sent their fans into a tizzy after Jen was seen placing a hand on Brad’s chest as she walked away from him after their talk, while he held her wrist.