Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture of son Abhishek moments after his birth

Before the 44th birthday of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, a picture of him as a newborn alongside his father Amitabh Bachchan has come to surface on the social media and fans are absolutely delighted.

It’s always wholesome for fans to take a trip to the past by seeing throwback pictures of celebrities and lately the father-son duo of Abhishek and Amitabh has been winning hearts.

The picture was shared by a fan on Twitter with the caption: “Abhishek Bachchan born on Basant Panchami ... Happy Birthday @juniorbachchan and Happy #BasantPanchami @SrBachchan."

The picture was later retweeted by senior Bachchan as well.

In the monochrome snap, baby Abhishek could be seen soon after his birth, while the proud father BigB stood with his gaze fixed at his newly born son surrounded by his mother Teji Bachchan and other medical staff.

Initially the same picture was posted by Amitabh Bachchan back in 2017 on his Instagram account.

In the caption the Sholay actor wrote, “That is Abhishek, a few minutes after birth... and then before you know it he becomes a strapping 6’3” lad…kids I tell you.”

On the front work Amitabh Bachchan would be seen sharing screens with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra under the direction of Ayan Mukherji. The film is reported to hit cinemas on May 1, 2020.