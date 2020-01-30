Taapsee Pannu spills the beans on issues in her upcoming film 'Mithu'

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in the film, Saand Ki Aankh, is gearing to take the silver screen by storm, yet again. The actor will be playing the role of a cricket player, Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team. The film is considered to be a biopic in her name.

During a conversation with Mid-Day, Taapsee spoke at length about the training regimen she had to undertake in preparation for the role.

Although, some may point out the extreme lack of resemblance between Taapsee and the cricketer, its easy to see just how big of an impact both the women have had in regards to changing the game, in their respective fields.

Speaking in regards to the differences, she revealed,” I was roped in because Mithali and I have similar life approach and ideologies. We don't want to replicate the look to the tee.”

She further went onto say, "We want to make it as convincing as possible but it is not as important to look like her as it is to perform and behave like her. I was constantly in touch with her while shooting for the poster. She texted me yesterday saying that there is barely any difference between her and me (in the poster). That validation matters a lot. I want her to say this after watching the movie."

Before the shoot, for the film, begins, Taapsee will have to perfect her hand at the sport, which includes the cricketer’s signature cover drive. Taapsee is being taught by Mithali’s friend, Nooshin Al Khadeer.

Speaking about the training, Taapsee stated, "She taught me the strokes and techniques. I realized then that it will be an intense training. As a young girl, I was a fielder because batting was a boys' thing; they would say cricket isn't a girl's sport."

