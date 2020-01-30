Kate Middleton ‘panicked’ and suffering from ‘anxiety’ after Harry and Meghan’s split

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle calling it quits with the British royal family sent shockwaves all over the world but one individual seems to be bearing the brunt of it all: Kate Middleton.

According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge, despite not being very close to Meghan, has felt the weight of her exit quite deeply as she battles for her mental peace, following the Sussex pair’s decision.

A source spilled to Us Weekly that Kate has been suffering from anxiety and is continuously panicked after Harry and Meghan’s exit.

"Kate’s in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety. She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing,” said the source.

The insider further revealed that the Duchess already felt quite exhausted having to work 18 hours every day and is "stretched pretty thin” fretting about additional duties that could now mount on her.

That being said, it is likely that Kate may not have to get overburdened as royal biographer Robert Lacey had told Hello!: “If two go out, two have got to come in, and those two have got to be Beatrice and Eugenie. I’m sure they will step forward and be greatly welcomed... It’s ironic that Harry mentioned his cousins as models of how he wants to be.”