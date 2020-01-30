Prince William standing by Harry and Meghan with ‘love and affection’

The world is no stranger to the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from their royal roles as senior members of the British royal family.

However, what many may not be aware of is that after the ex-royals moved away to Canada to start their new lives, Prince William has been giving unconditional support to them during this rough and challenging transitioning period.

Sources revealed to The Sunday Times that the Duke of Cambridge has been reaching out to the Sussex pair and giving them “love and affection.”

“The palace is very worried about the Sussexes, because they are vulnerable outside the embrace of the family,” an insider shared.

“They are making contingency plans in case the Sussexes suddenly turn round and say: ‘Can we come back under your wing?’ This is a looking ahead thing. There’s no timeline here. But everybody agrees that this is a fragile couple. Nobody is going to say, no they can’t come back," it was further revealed.

The couple also still have their Frogmore Cottage home, for which they are paying back since they had used taxpayer money to renovate it.

“You could bring them back to Frogmore to look after them. They wouldn’t return to royal duties, but they could have a period of rehabilitation and recuperation," said a source.