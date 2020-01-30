Chunky Panday reveals Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' avatars

Chunky Panday recently spoke about Saif Ali Khan’s character in the upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. He also took the opportunity to take a quick trip down memory lane, reliving his previous experiences living the party crazed life in his earlier days.

Speaking upon the star’s character in the film, Chunky Panday revealed that they both will be playing the roles of late night party boys who never grew up. However, one day, their life turns upside down when Saif’s character realizes that he is the father of an adult daughter, who is gearing up to have a baby of her own.

He went onto say, "And then, something goes awry with my character, too, which brings the viewer to the understated message of the film — Ours is not the lifestyle one should ideally follow. We’ve shot at a real nightspot in London, but we would shoot during the day, with fake alcohol and junior artistes. It was like being sent to hell to sin away with no chance to sin.”

Speaking about his own nightly adventures, Chunky Panday took a trip down memory lane reliving the days where he used to party to no end, however, this time around he is getting paid to act his younger flamboyant self.

Chunky reveals that even during his acting days, he was a party-crazed hype-man and didn’t have to bother with paparazzi.

Chunky Panday has known Saif since he was a child, elaborating on this, during a conversation with Bombay Times, he revealed, "He has come a long way since then. I love talking to him. He comes from another planet because no one talks like him, and no one has the kind of perspective he has on numerous subjects. I wait to meet him. His point of view is real, but a little different from the usual, laced with his patent dark humor. He has no pertinence. He’s a strong actor, secure and effortless; no matter who he is pitted against, his character’s flow out of him.”

“He won’t let you feel it, but he’s sharp and switches off instantly after the take. He doesn’t talk big, does what he wants, and lets you do your thing. That’s confidence, which is rare,” he added.