Thu Jan 30, 2020
World

Web Desk
January 30, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become 'incredibly marketable' in Canada

World

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 30, 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become 'incredibly marketable' in Canada. Photo: twistity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s past move, towards a more independent light, has slung them into the spotlight even more so than before.

Their actions have not only changed the perceptions of the royal family in the eyes of the masses, but has also grappled the attention of the leftist media which has dubbed Meghan Markle as the ‘Princess who broke tradition.’

Once their living arrangements and final approvals were done and dusted, the couple’s decisions towards any possible revenue streams have been kept under eagle-eyed surveillance by royal fans and world media.

Media outlets from all around the world have glued their eyes on the former royals, eagerly waiting to see how they go about becoming ‘financially independent.’

According to a report by Fox, lawyer Harvey Levin has some thoughts on the couple. He is also the executive producer of the new TMZ special, Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis.

Speaking about the couple’s future trail blazing en devours, he revealed, "Make no mistake about it, Harry and Meghan are incredibly marketable, incredibly marketable. I mean, we talked to Mark Cuban, who knows a thing or two about branding and business and entertainment, and he thinks they're going to be billionaires, and the reason is simple."

He further went onto point towards, how Prince Harry might turn towards, trying his hand at entertainment, while Meghan is already a pro at it. “They are sought-after people. They are young, beautiful, intelligent, interesting people and Oprah Winfrey has already partnered with Harry on a mental health docuseries."

