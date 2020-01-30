Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa pens heartfelt note on tragic death of husband, daughter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa has broken silence on the tragic death of the NBA star and their daughter Gianna in a heartbreaking statement she posted on her Instagram page.
Vanessa, 37, shared her first statement on social media after the helicopter crash which killed legendry Kobe, 41, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people in Calabasas, California on Sunday
In a lengthy note shared alongside a sweet family photo, Vanessa said: "My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them."
She continued: ‘We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.
Kobe and Vanessa also share three other daughters – Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and Capri, seven months.
NEW YORK: Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa has broken silence on the tragic death of the NBA star and their daughter Gianna in a heartbreaking statement she posted on her Instagram page.
Vanessa, 37, shared her first statement on social media after the helicopter crash which killed legendry Kobe, 41, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people in Calabasas, California on Sunday
In a lengthy note shared alongside a sweet family photo, Vanessa said: "My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them."
She continued: ‘We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.
Kobe and Vanessa also share three other daughters – Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and Capri, seven months.