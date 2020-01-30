Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa pens heartfelt note on tragic death of husband, daughter

NEW YORK: Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa has broken silence on the tragic death of the NBA star and their daughter Gianna in a heartbreaking statement she posted on her Instagram page.

Vanessa, 37, shared her first statement on social media after the helicopter crash which killed legendry Kobe, 41, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people in Calabasas, California on Sunday



In a lengthy note shared alongside a sweet family photo, Vanessa said: "My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them."

She continued: ‘We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.







Kobe and Vanessa also share three other daughters – Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and Capri, seven months.





