Thu Jan 30, 2020
Health

January 30, 2020

Coronavirus toll climbs to 170, more than 1,700 new cases

WUHAN: The nationwide death toll from China´s viral epidemic has risen to 170, the government said on Thursday, with more than 1,700 new infections confirmed.

Thirty-seven of the 38 new deaths came in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of a contagion that is causing mounting global fear. Another death occurred in southwestern Sichuan province, the central government said.

