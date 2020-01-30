Coronavirus toll climbs to 170, more than 1,700 new cases

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WUHAN: The nationwide death toll from China´s viral epidemic has risen to 170, the government said on Thursday, with more than 1,700 new infections confirmed.
Thirty-seven of the 38 new deaths came in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of a contagion that is causing mounting global fear. Another death occurred in southwestern Sichuan province, the central government said.
