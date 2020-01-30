World Indoor Athletics in China postponed due to coronavirus

PARIS: The World Indoor Athletics Championships, scheduled for the Chinese city of Nanjing in March, has been postponed until March 2021 as a consequence of the coronavirus epidemic, officials said.

"It is with regret that we have agreed with the organisers of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing (13-15 March 2020) to postpone the event to March 2021," the sport´s governing body said in a statement.

"We know that China is doing all it can to contain the new coronavirus and we support them in all their efforts but it is necessary to provide our athletes, member federations and partners with a clear way forward in what is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances."