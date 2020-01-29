Bilawal says 'PM won't do his job', says Sindh IG fiasco has 'serious consequences'

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he "won't do his job & agree to an IG" with regard to the fiasco surrounding the Sindh inspector-general of police.

Stressing on how the federal government was delaying the new Sindh IG's appointment, Bilawal said on Twitter the prime minister had changed the Islamabad IGP when "he didn’t obey illegal orders to take action against a poor family", referring to an incident involving the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader, Azam Swati, over a year ago.



"PM changed IG Islamabad as he didn’t obey illegal orders to take action against a poor family who’s cow had dared to stray into a ministers home. After months of deteriorating law and order, on public demand, when the elected representatives of the people of Sindh," he tweeted.

"Send 5 names on basis of seniority for a new IG to federal government. PM won’t do his job & agree to an IG.

"This is another eg of #AikNahiDo Pakistan & the joke that is #NayaPakistan. It would be funny if this did not have such serious consequences for real peoples lives," he added.

A stalemate between the federal and Sindh governments continued on Wednesday despite an agreement between PM Imran and Sindh Chief Minister Ali Shah to appoint Mushtaq Maher the new Sindh IG.



Sindh government spokesperson and Shah's law adviser, Murtaza Wahab, said during a press conference Wednesday that Governor Imran Ismail and the opposition did not have the prerogative to appoint a new IG.

"The legal procedure does not say that the governor is to be consulted with, that is why we want the consultations and decisions to be made between the federal and provincial government," he said.

The provincial government had decided a couple of weeks ago to remove Sindh's top police officer, alleging that he was not performing his duties.