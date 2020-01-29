Slain MQM leader Imran Farooq's widow, others to give video statements next week

LONDON: Shumaila Farooq, the widow of Dr Imran Farooq, and other witnesses from London will give their statements via video link next week in the murder case of the former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader, Geo News learnt on Wednesday.

UK and Pakistan officials have tested video link facilities at the Hendon Magistrates' Court in London, from where evidence will be submitted via video link to the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad. Witnesses from London will give their statements from February 4 to 7.

Shumaila Farooq will be also be interviewed from London during the trial. She will read out her statement on what happened on September 16, 2010, when her husband was stabbed to death outside his home in Edgware.

The widow will be interviewed on Feb 4, followed by other witnesses including neighbours of the couple who saw suspects Mohsin Ali Syed and Kashif Khan Kamran attack Dr Imran Farooq with bricks and knives.

Witnesses also include two English neighbours who were then children, playing in the garden. They claim to have witnessed how the MQM's founding leader was killed. The local coroner and police detectives will also provide their statements through video link.

Last year, Pakistan’s lawyer in the UK for the murder case, Toby Cadman, said Britain handed "compelling evidence" to Islamabad.

Cadman had said that those involved in the murder and conspiracy of the MQM's slain founding leader, Dr Imran Farooq, would not be able to get away from justice — nine years after the assassination.



In an interview with Geo.tv, Cadman — after returning from Pakistan where he had formally handed over the UK Central Authority's letter to officials in Islamabad — said: "We believe that there is sufficient evidence to prove the charges. The evidence consists of a number of pieces of material.

"It contains death certificate to prove killing, post-mortem report which explains nature of death, items used in carrying out the execution, CCTV footage of the three accused, movement of the accused, a number of forensic expert statements that deal with the analysis of the knife used, the clothing, fingerprints, the accused handling the item, and a number of different items.

"There is a lot more in the file," he had added.

The three accused — who include Mohsin Ali Syed, Moazzam Ali Khan, and Khalid Shamim — are in police custody.

Cadman, the lawyer, had said there was a strong possibility that the evidence could lead to several big names in the MQM's Pakistan and London factions.

"There could a number of consequences for a lot of people. Pakistan could ask the UK through further mutual legal assistance for the conspirators and abettors in the murder of Dr Imran Farooq," he had said.