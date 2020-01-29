Police arrest two minor boys from Nowshera for allegedly gang-raping five-year-old

NOWSHERA: Two minor boys who allegedly gang-raped a five-year-old have been arrested from the city, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Risalpur police station on behalf of the minor's father, following which both suspects were arrested.

A medical report confirmed that the minor boy had been raped.

The alleged gang-rapists are between the ages of 12 and 14, police said.