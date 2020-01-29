Katrina Kaif stuns in her retro attire: Pictures inside

Katrina Kaif has come forth serving major styling inspirations to all fashion aficionados out there.



The beauty in her latest Instagram post was seen wearing a retro chic attire, looking ethereal as always.

Katrina’s post shows her posing for the camera, clad in a black and white knotted top with cute polka dots all over.

The Bharat actress paired it up with a yellow skirt and kept her makeup simple and minimal.

She accessorized her look with silver hoop earrings and a necklace, and let her hair loose on the side with soft curls.

Check out her post below

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, opposite Akshay Kumar.