Disha Patani fan-girls over Shah Rukh Khan after revealing she has never met him

Bollywood diva Disha Patani left quite a few people shocked after she revealed that she has never met megastar Shah Rukh Khan in person.

Recently a statement regarding Disha Patani has come up to the surface stating that the Malang actor just cannot help but gush over SRK and is also keen to go for a coffee date with him.

In an interview with Times Now, Disha was asked to pick a date for herself where she could talk about some real things other than movies to which she replied: “I think I would love to go with Shah Rukh Khan...I have never met him.”

On the front work Disha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Malang where she will be seen acting alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor. The movie is set to hit the silver screens on February 7, 2020.