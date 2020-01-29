Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan give love a modern twist in new song from 'Love Aaj Kal'

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal released another song titled Haan Main Galat and it is an interesting spin on a modern-day love saga.



From what it seems, the song appears to be an end-credit song which sums up two love stories, one of Kartik Aaryan (Vir) and Sara Ali Khan (Zoe), and the other of Kartik Aaryan (Raghu) and Arushi Sharma (Leena).

Haan Main Galat has only borrowed the hook beats of famous Twist song from Saif Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal and is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh.

Talking about the composition of the song, music director Pritam shared, “We wanted something light and exciting but also something that stays with you. Something that captures the essence of the film. Haan Main Galat is a song you would dance to but also remember.”

Meanwhile, lyricist Irshad Kamil added, “This song is the point of view of today’s youth and their reaction to the preconditioning enforced on them by societal do’s and don’ts. Now they have reached a tipping point where they refuse to shape and reshape themselves as per society, and choose to carry on with the acceptance that Haan Main Galat.”

Love Aaj Kal will see the light of day on February 14.