Ayushmann Khurrana’s son’s response on homosexuality shows he was raised well

Ayushmann Khurrana has taken it upon himself to change the dynamics of Bollywood with his groundbreaking film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

This is the first time that any lead actor would be seen openly portraying the role of a homosexual character. The film intended to raise a valid question on the most debated subject of homosexuality.

Recently the Lukka Chuppi actor’s wife Tahira Kashyap took to her Twitter handle to share their son’s response about homosexuality and fans are delighted to see the kid being comfortable and open with the varying ideas about love.

"With the upcoming film the dad is doing, I wanted to be forthcoming with my eight-year-old son. I asked him if he knows what homosexuality means or being gay means. He knew it. I asked him if he was ok with it. He replied...what's there not be ok about. (Teary eyed and proud)," Tahira stated.

The Andhadhun actor has previously shared his parents’ reaction to him doing this film as well. He said, “I always talk to my parents about the films that I decide to do. They said they were proud of me for backing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which gave a strong message most entertainingly. They said it was an important film, especially for parents, because it could give them the right message about raising children."