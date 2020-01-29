Jennifer Aniston tells Brad Pitt he was happier with her than with Angelina Jolie?

The feud between Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie has taken an interesting turn after a tabloid reportedly claimed that Jen and Brad had a discussion about their lives post-divorce.

According to Radar Online, Jennifer and Brad had an intense interaction backstage at the Screen Actors Guild awards 2020, during which Jennifer bragged about how happy he was with her.

A source told the outlet, “She’s bragging that Brad is so much happier now he’s away from Angie’s miserable clutches and how she – Jen – was the one who encouraged him to break free in the first place.”

“Brad’s opened up a lot about his dark days with Angie,” the insider added.

“And Jen has been quietly sharing those horror stories among friends, whilst using them as a means to drag Angie’s name through the dirt,” it said.

The report further mentions that Jen was “floating on cloud 9” following her reunion with Brad Pitt at the awards.

“She was cracking jokes with reporters,” an eyewitness revealed, noting that the actress just “couldn’t stop smiling.”