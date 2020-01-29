Alia Bhatt's epic response to Rangoli Chandel's Twitter post is class at its finest

There seems to have been traction in the rocky relationship between Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel.

After Alia extended an olive branch, by sending Kangana flowers, the issue took a less than sweet turn.

The sisters, Rangoli Chandel and Kangana Ranaut, have a long list of celebrities that they bash, one which includes Alia Bhatt. She has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism for being a result of nepotism within Bollywood.

However, the young actor has always taken these issues in stride and never given a fueled response.

Instead of taking Alia’s sweet gesture for what its worth, Rangoli took to her Twitter handle to share a photo of the flowers and wrote about being unsure of Kangana’s response to the gift.

Check out her post below:

She captioned the post with the words, "Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai (Look, Alia has also sent flowers. I don’t know about Kangana but I am really enjoying it).”

Alia responded in the most concise of ways, stating that she believes that she is simply happy for her fellow actress and wants both Kangana and her sister to be able to freely react in whatever way they prefer.