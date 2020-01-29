Bobby Deol slams nepotism and those who back it up in the classiest of ways

Bobby Deol recently, he sat down for an interview, where he detailed his take on nepotism.

The actor is of the belief that nepotism is merely an excuse, used by those who are not getting work within the industry.

During an interview with the Times, Bobby explained, “I think it’s just a new word that has become very popular. Everybody is a complainer; everybody likes to complain when they don’t get work. So, you find reasons for not getting work. The people who are not getting work are in majority, so people talk about nepotism. I didn’t have work for so many years but I never cried about it,” he said.

Bobby faced a rather big slump in his career after admitting to some questionable choices back in the early 2000's.

However, Salman Khan offered him a new lease on life by offering a pivotal role in Remo D’Souza’s Race 3

When Bobby was asked if it is important to stay connected, in order to remain relevant within Bollywood, he stated, “I am not someone who [intentionally] makes connections. I get along well with almost anybody. That’s how I am. I feel I am connected to everybody. But does that mean you get work? (laughs) You just have to work hard; your work speaks for you. You have to make people take notice of you, that’s how you get work.”