Viral video: NSUI demands ban on Salman Khan’s entry in Goa

MUMBAI: National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has demanded the chief minister of Goa to ban Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s entry in the state following the violent incident at the airport.



Salman Khan has been landed in a controversy after a video of him snatching the cell phone of a fan taking a selfie without his permission went viral on social media.

The NSUI Goa President wrote a letter to the chief minister and demanded a ban on Salman Khan's entry if the actor does not extend a apology publicly.

He also called the Dabangg 3 star a ‘violent actor’ with a bad track record.

In the viral video, Salman could be seen snatching the mobile of a fan taking a selfie with him without his permission.

The incident took place at Goa airport upon Salman’s arrival for the shoot of Radhe.

According to Hindustan Times, the fan has been identified as a ground staffer of an airline.

On the work front, Salman Khan, who was last seen in Dabangg 3, will star in his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The film directed by Prabhudheva, also stars Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani in lead roles.

Radhe will hit the cinemas on May 22, 2020.