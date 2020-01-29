Karan Johar sings praises of Kangana Raunat over their Padma Shri award

Bollywood A-lister and filmmaker Karan Johar was recently announced as another recipient for the Padma Shri award and has begun praising his fellow recipient for her undoubted and numerous contributions to Indian cinema.

In a previous chat Kangana spoke about Karan Johar and how he whole heatedly deserved the award for his contributions due to his hardwork, on his own merit, away from the coat tails of his father, despite his head stat.

Karan responded to her praises with comments of her own during an interview with the Mumbai Mirror where he revealed, “So much has been said about Kangana, me and some kind of rivalry or simmering tension. But at every public event we’ve met, we’ve greeted each other graciously."

"As a filmmaker, I respect Kangana’s talent, craft, and what she brings to the table. She is an actor who has proved her mettle and is deserving of the honour. Besides Ekta and Adnan Sami, I am honoured to receive the Padma Shri alongside Kangana,” he added.

In regards to working with Kangana on any upcoming projects, Karan revealed, “tomorrow, if I have a film for which I need Kangana, I will pick up the phone and call her. Whatever the problem, whatever may have been said on social media, is irrelevant to me. I’m a filmmaker and she’s an artiste and no amount of personal bias should come in the way of that relationship. I believe in that and will stand by it.”

