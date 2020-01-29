Saif Ali Khan admits to hardships filming comic films

Saif Ali Khan has always been regarded as an eloquent personality. His acting talent in his latest starrer, Jawaani Jaaneman has wormed its way into the hearts of fans.

He recently sat in an interview with the Times of India and during the conversation he revealed his thoughts on the comedy genre and its demanding nature.

He revealed, “I think comedy is the hardest form of acting. It is about perfect timing, and you can’t do it if you are not gifted.”

“I am not talking about myself; I am talking about someone like Akshay Kumar, who has done so many comedies. We generally need to take comedy parts that actors do, more seriously,” he added.

Saif also spoke about his inherent sass and swag, and revealed his thoughts on “closer-to-home” roles and whether they are easier to incorporate and create.

He was quoted saying, “It is still 'playing', and it is not really yourself. It is like a version of yourself. There is a difference between realism and reality, and we all want realism, but we don’t want reality. There is a difference.”