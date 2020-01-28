Watch: Salman Khan lands in a controversy after snatching fan’s phone

A video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is making rounds on the internet in which the actor could be seen snatching the mobile of a fan taking a selfie with him without his permission.



This action of Salman Khan has landed the actor in controversy after a video of the incident went viral on the internet.

The incident took place at Goa airport upon Salman’s arrival for the shoot of Radhe.

The Dabangg 3 actor, who is in Goa for his upcoming film Radhe, could be seen snatching the mobile phone from the hands of his fan while exiting the airport.

According to Hindustan Times, the fan has been identified as a ground staffer of an airline.

On the work front, Salman Khan, who was last seen in Dabangg 3, will star in his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The film directed by Prabhudheva, also stars Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani in lead roles.

Radhe will hit the cinemas on May 22, 2020.