Pooja Bhatt slams CAA-NRC: 'Dissent is the greatest form of patriotism'

Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt has come out in support of the students protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) saying that it is about time we raise our voices and preserve our constitutional values.

The Sadak actor is the latest Bollywood star to speak against the issue of CAA and NRC.

While speaking at a conference organized in opposition to the moves by the Indian governments, the actor and director said, “Our silence will not save us and neither will the government's. The ruling party has actually united us.”

“Students (protesting against CAA-NRC) are giving us the message that it's time to raise our voices. We will not stop until we are heard loud and clear. Dissent is the greatest form of patriotism," she said.

She further added: “I implore our leaders to listen to the voices that have risen in the country. The women in India, at Shaheen Bagh and Lucknow... We’ll not stop until we are heard loud and clear. I’d implore people to speak up more. I don’t support CAA & NRC as it divides my house.”

The event was set up in South Mumbai by Parcham Foundation and We the People of Maharashtra to preach the masses about the ongoing protests against CAA-NRC in the state.

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also raised his voice against the CAA-NRC law enforced by the government.