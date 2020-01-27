PSL 2020 anthem set for nation-wide release on Tuesday

The official anthem of the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) namely "Tayyar Hain" (We're Ready) is set for a nation-wide release as the song will grace major television channels on Tuesday.

The song is a collaboration of Pakistan’s rock icon Ali Azmat, folk music legend Arif Lohar, former Awaz singer Haroon Rashid and famous pop artist Asim Azhar.

The song, through its lyrics and music, captures the mood and celebrates the fact that the entire league is taking place in Pakistan for the very first time.

The music video reflects the air of festivity gripping the entire nation with fans and supporters from all walks of life celebrating the home-coming of the league.

"The PSL 2020 anthem brings together some of Pakistan’s best artists and getting to be a part of this song is something I will cherish for a very long time," said Lohar.

"I feel honored that I got to sing the PSL 2020 anthem along with such talented artists. It will be something special to see packed stadiums in Pakistan with people from all walks of life singing and dancing to this song," said Azmat.

"The PSL 2020 anthem and video truly encapsulate the feeling of excitement that grips the entire nation as we approach PSL 2020," said Rashid.

"Like most Pakistanis, I am an avid cricket fan myself and getting to sing the PSL 2020 anthem was a very special experience for me. It has allowed me to celebrate and express what most Pakistanis feel about the fact that their very own League is taking place in Pakistan," said Azhar.