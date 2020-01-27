close
Mon Jan 27, 2020
January 27, 2020

Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar mourn death of Kobe Bryant

Bollywood celebrities including doll Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh have mourned the death of Kobe Bryant.

US basketball legend Kobe died along with daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The sad news came as a shock to the world and particularly the celebrities.

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram saying “Speechless... The world has lost a Legendary Athlete R.I.P The 'Black Mamba' of Basketball, Kobe Bryant along with his daughter, Gianna who tragically lost their lives in a Helicopter crash on their way to coach his Daughters team in California yesterday... My Heart goes out to their Family.”


“What you have done for so many kids including my niece whom you inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood, may you both comfort each other in Heaven...Love & Prayers.”

Sharing adorable throwback photo of Kobe, Ranveer Singh said, “#rip #kobe Mamba Forever”

While Katrina shared a story on her Instagram handle and writes, “Rip….shocking…..life is precious.”


