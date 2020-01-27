Kobe Bryant previously revealed his daughter wanted to join the NBA prior to death

Ever since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter trampled a hold on the world, news of his child’s innocent dreams and aspirations have begun to go viral.



It has been recently revealed that his daughter’s dream in life was to carry on his legacy in basketball.

The NBA legend is regarded as one of the best players in the industry and with news of his daughter wish to pursue a life in his footsteps, the world is left heart broken.

A video surfaced where Kobe Bryant spoke on Jimmy Kimmel Live. In the video the basketball legend was asked if his daughter wished to carry on his legacy after his retirement, he revealed, “She does for sure. This kid, man.”

“The best thing that happens is when we go out and fans come up to me, and she’ll be standing next to me, and they’ll be like, ‘You gotta have a boy, you and [wife Vanessa] gotta have a boy, somebody else to carry on the tradition, the legacy,’” the proud dad explained.

“She’s like, ‘Oh, I got this. You don’t need a boy for that. I got this,’” he said. “I’m like, ‘That’s right, yes you do. You got this,’” he added.