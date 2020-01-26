Taylor Swift's father fearing for her safety over political statements

Taylor Swift is considered to be one of the most outspoken and opinionated celebrities in the industry. This quality in her personality has landed her in a number of issues with high profile members in the industry.

However, recent reports have surfaced which show the extent of fear in the eyes of her dad Scott Kingsley Swift, after the singer publicly spoke about against Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn during the elections which were held back in 2018.

During her jab at the senator, Taylor made sure to mention that she is a pro LGBTQ+ and women’s rights supporter.

Taylor warned her parents that she plans on getting political on her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, and despite warnings from publicists, she refuses to back down out of fear of getting attacked.

Her parents concern is mainly that Taylor might get attacked the same way as Dixie Chicks when they spoke out against President George W. Bush according to a report by aceshowbiz.

At the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on January 23 for the world premiere event of her documentary, Taylor took a trip down memory lane, recalling a scene where she told her parents her plans.

Her father showcased his concerned, reiterating the scene Taylor went onto say, "My dad has always just been terrified about my safety since I was a kid... The fact that my job entails standing on a stage and there's so many threats we get on a daily basis that nobody ever knows about and we just try to keep that stuff under wraps as much as possible, but my dad is the one who has to see it.”



She also added, "And so for him it was all about, 'What could happen to you if you say this? If you say this, is my daughter in danger? Is this the moment that I should have stopped it from happening?'"

Concluding by saying, "Our political opinions and our opinions are defined by what happens to us in our life... Seeing what was happening in my home state, and it all culminating with having a conversation with people who've been so wonderfully supportive of me throughout my entire career, feeling so afraid for my safety..."