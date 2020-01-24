Pakistan aims to bolster tourism with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Malaysia's help

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed the UK's change in its travel advisory for Pakistan, saying that Islamabad was already in to Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey to help promote its tourism.

In a statement following a "wide-ranging assessment" of Pakistan's security situation, the FCO said British nationals could now "travel by road to the North of Pakistan as well as the Kalesh and Bamboret Valleys".

In this regard, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner, said: "It is great credit to the hard work of the Government of Pakistan in delivering improved security over the past five years.

FM Qureshi said credit for the change in the UK's travel advisory goes to the entire nation and its armed forces.

"Change in Britain's travel advisory is a major progress," he said. "I have spoken to the British foreign minister and we have also held talks with President Trump about it."

"Prime Minister Imran has requested Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to help Pakistan by investing in its tourism," he said.

Speaking about the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) development, Qureshi said Pakistan will be taken out of the grey list if the case was heard on its merit.