Sonakshi Sinha reveals she 'always wanted to do every kind of work' in her career

Sonakshi Sinha has been on cloud nice, basking in the success of her previous film, Dabangg 3.

The actress is one Bollywood star who never fails to leave her audiences on the edges of their seats with her mesmerizing beauty and superb acting skills. Her vast plethora of talent is one asset which sets her apart from others within the industry.

She is also well known for speaking her heart out. During a conversation with Times of India, Sonakshi Sinha opened up on her career path.

She was quoted as saying, “I have always wanted to do every kind of work, and to some extent I am very proud of myself for having done exactly that. Playing different roles, being a part of different kinds of films keeps me driven. I have never restricted myself or differentiated between kinds of cinema and that's why I believe I've been able to do the variety of work that I have."







