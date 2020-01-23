Camila Cabello vows to do THIS scandalous thing if Shawn Mendes or she wins Grammy

Camila Cabello has come forth surprising all her fans by stating that she will do a rather shocking thing if she or boyfriend Shawn Mendes wins a Grammy award.



The Cuban-American singer - who has been nominated at the Grammys this year alongside Shawn Mendes in the 'Best pop duo/group performance' category for their track Senorita - made an interesting promise during an interview with Radio.com.

She said that she will walk in underwear if either of the two bags the coveted award.

Camila was hinting at the Twenty One Pilots duo Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, who accepted the Grammy in 2017 sans pants.

"Shawn and I win the Grammy, we will walk on stage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots did. That's a promise,” ET Canada reported.

Camilla, however, proceeded to clarify that she is joking and that she will have to work out to make that happen.

"Just kidding. It's not. I gotta work out before I do that," she added.

The Havana singer also opened about her feelings upon getting nominated with her boyfriend.

"It feels really special to get to share that kind of experience with someone that is first and foremost my friend that I've known for such a long time. He was actually the first person, I think, that I wrote a song with,” Camilla said.