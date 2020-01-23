close
Thu Jan 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
January 23, 2020

Deepika Padukone takes on the fashion world with Louis Vuitton's new collection

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 23, 2020
Deepika Padukone has become the face of Louis Vuitton's new collection as seen in her jaw-dropping new post

Deepika Padukone is already the undisputed queen of Indian cinema but the actor now seems to be taking on the world of fashion as well.

The 34-year-old Padmaavat actor became the face of Louis Vuitton for their new collection as the first look was dropped on Instagram by Deepika and its nothing short of jaw-dropping.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquière’s vision for the world’s most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling!”, she captioned the photo.

Ranveer was over the moon as his wife added another feather in her cap. “Next level !!!,” he commented underneath her picture.

Latest News

More From Bollywood