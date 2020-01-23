Deepika Padukone takes on the fashion world with Louis Vuitton's new collection

Deepika Padukone is already the undisputed queen of Indian cinema but the actor now seems to be taking on the world of fashion as well.

The 34-year-old Padmaavat actor became the face of Louis Vuitton for their new collection as the first look was dropped on Instagram by Deepika and its nothing short of jaw-dropping.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquière’s vision for the world’s most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling!”, she captioned the photo.

Ranveer was over the moon as his wife added another feather in her cap. “Next level !!!,” he commented underneath her picture.

